B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Landsea Homes in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LSEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,699. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

