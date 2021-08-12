B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

