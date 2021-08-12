B. Riley Weighs in on Verso Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.