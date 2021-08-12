Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.50 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €13.04 ($15.34) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

