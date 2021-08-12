Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €121.00 ($142.35). 31,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is €116.52. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

