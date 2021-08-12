BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.51. BAE Systems shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 138,746 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BAESY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $10,456,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

