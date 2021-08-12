Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,496. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.