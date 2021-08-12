bAlpha Price Up 23.9% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $34.13 or 0.00076109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $614,287.73 and $808,505.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

