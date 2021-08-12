Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $932.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.