Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.