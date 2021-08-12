Band Protocol Price Hits $7.98 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.98 or 0.00017638 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $280.80 million and $46.43 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00901362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00111583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.