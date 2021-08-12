Bandwidth (BAND) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, it benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers. It is heavily dependent on third parties to avail key software and services for billing purposes, which often leads to billing inconsistencies.”

8/6/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $227.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bandwidth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/7/2021 –

7/7/2021 –

7/7/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Get Bandwidth Inc alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 981.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.