Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,777. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

