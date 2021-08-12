Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,777. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

