Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Baozun to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BZUN opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

