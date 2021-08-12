Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching €20.54 ($24.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.78. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

