Barclays Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.13. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2,424.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,409,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,095,089,000 after buying an additional 59,937,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,211,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,249,180,000 after buying an additional 23,404,909 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $589,470,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $405,358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 30,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after buying an additional 12,467,825 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.