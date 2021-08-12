Barclays Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 13,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,569% compared to the typical volume of 514 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

