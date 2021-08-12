Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

