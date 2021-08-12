Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Barings BDC worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

