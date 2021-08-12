Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.03

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

The company has a market cap of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

