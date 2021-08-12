Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524,389. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

