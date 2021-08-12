Barrington Research Weighs in on Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Stoneridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $710.61 million, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

