Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,553,000.

IGIB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 30,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

