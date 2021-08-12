Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.45. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,113. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

