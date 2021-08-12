Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.87. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.