Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 233,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,873. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

