BASIC (BASIC) Trading 80.5% Higher This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 50.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $49.22 million and $109.02 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

