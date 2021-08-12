Basid Coin Price Reaches $0.0863 on Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $66.49 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00880745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00154519 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,679,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

