Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 169,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.