Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.