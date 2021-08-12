BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBTVF. CIBC cut their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get BBTV alerts:

OTCMKTS BBTVF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.