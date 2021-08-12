BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBTV. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:BBTV traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.65. 83,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$136.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.15. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$5.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

