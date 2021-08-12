BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.05.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.