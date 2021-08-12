Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

BECN stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

