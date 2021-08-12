Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VOXX International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOXX International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VOXX International by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

