Beaxy (BXY) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.