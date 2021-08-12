Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 421.10 ($5.50). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 420.40 ($5.49), with a volume of 1,059,678 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.26. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

In related news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

