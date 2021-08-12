Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €172.00 ($202.35) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €183.05 ($215.35) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. Bechtle has a one year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

