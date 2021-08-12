Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €194.00 ($228.24) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €181.86 ($213.95).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €183.05 ($215.35). 88,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €161.29. Bechtle has a one year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.