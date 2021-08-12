Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €200.00 ($235.29) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €181.86 ($213.95).

Bechtle stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €183.05 ($215.35). The stock had a trading volume of 88,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €161.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

