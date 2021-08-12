Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €210.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €183.05 ($215.35). 88,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €161.29. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.