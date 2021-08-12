Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,005.24 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and $2.45 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,005.24 or 0.02278429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00289819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

