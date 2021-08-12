Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bell Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Bell Financial Group Company Profile
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.