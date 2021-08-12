Bella Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.18 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004339 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.12 million and $24.18 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

