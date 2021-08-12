BellRing Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

