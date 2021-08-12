BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:BLU traded up C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. 123,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,639. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 18.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

