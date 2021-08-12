Belt (BELT) Trading 83.4% Higher This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

