Benchmark Cuts Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target to $25.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.27% from the company’s current price.

MSGM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.