Benchmark Cuts Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target to $25.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.27% from the company’s current price.
MSGM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10).
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
