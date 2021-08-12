Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €9.40 ($11.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.